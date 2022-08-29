Stafford Drunk Driver, 19, Causes Damage, Injuries After Hitting Three Cars

A 19-year-old from Stafford was arrested for drunk driving, among other related offenses, officials said.

On August 28, at around 5:45 p.m., Brayden Taylor was speeding on Kings Highway, before running a red light and colliding with another car, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor continued on after that collision and rear-ended another car, police reported.

He then hit yet another car, while trying to drive through a grass embankment and back onto the pavement, authorities said.

The finale of the chaos occurred as Taylor lost traction and crashed into a pole, law enforcement said.

Taylor and one other driver were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and upon his release, Taylor was charged with DUID, DUI with victim injury, hit and run, expired tags and no insurance, police reported.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.