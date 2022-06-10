Spotsylvania Husband Hitchhiked To Avoid Drug Charges, Wife Arrested: Police

A couple from Spotsylvania went to great lengths to avoid charges for their drug crimes, police said.

In the middle of the day on Oct. 5, an officer tried to pull over 24-year-old Sydney Woodyard and 25-year-old John Woodyard, who were both wanted by police, but the couple refused to stop their car, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

The husband and wife abandoned their vehicle near the National Park Service on Brock Road and someone passing by gave John a ride away from the wooded area, officials said.

Once the citizen returned from dropping off the hitchhiker, they realized they had helped a criminal escape law enforcement. The driver quickly told police what had happened, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Sydney was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony drug possession, false statement to law enforcement, and possession of controlled paraphernalia, law enforcement reported.

Her husband was still wanted for multiple offenses, like felony drug possession and eluding, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Spotsylvania police at 1-800-928-5822.

