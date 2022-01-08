Road Rage Taken Too Far When Manassas Man Hits Victim With Vehicle: Police

A Manassas man was arrested after he threatened a victim with a weapon and grazed them with his car during a dispute, police said.

Christopher Bates, 39, was driving on July 30 at 7:40 a.m., when he got involved in a road rage incident on the I-66 exit of Sudley Road, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said Bates and the other driver pulled into a nearby parking lot on Balls Ford Road to settle their dispute.

Bates showed the victim he was armed during their argument and when he attempted to drive off, he grazed the victim with his car, knocking them to the ground, authorities reported.

Law enforcement located Bates' vehicle after the incident and took him into custody, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, police reported.

Bates was charged with hit and run, brandishing, and possession of a concealed weapon, authorities said.

Police said his court date is pending and he is held on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

