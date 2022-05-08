Contact Us
Police & Fire

Prince William County Officer Assaulted By North Carolina 21-Year-Old: Police

AJ Goldbloom
AJ Goldbloom
Javon Salmon
Javon Salmon Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

Officers arrested a man who assaulted a 21-year-old victim and then later assaulted an officer in Prince William County, as well, police said. 

On August 4, Javon Salmon, 21, of North Carolina allegedly beat up a 21-year-old woman he was fighting with, before he fled into a local Manassas business, according to the Prince William County Police Department. 

Law enforcement said that when they found Salmon in the business, he resisted arrest and pushed an officer down while fleeing the scene on foot.

After a brief struggle, officers got Salmon into custody and he was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic assault and battery, and obstruction of justice, police said.

Salmon was held without bond and had a pending court date, officials reported.

