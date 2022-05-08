Prince William County Officer Assaulted By North Carolina 21-Year-Old: Police

Officers arrested a man who assaulted a 21-year-old victim and then later assaulted an officer in Prince William County, as well, police said.

On August 4, Javon Salmon, 21, of North Carolina allegedly beat up a 21-year-old woman he was fighting with, before he fled into a local Manassas business, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Law enforcement said that when they found Salmon in the business, he resisted arrest and pushed an officer down while fleeing the scene on foot.

After a brief struggle, officers got Salmon into custody and he was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic assault and battery, and obstruction of justice, police said.

Salmon was held without bond and had a pending court date, officials reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.