Police Seek Stafford Man Who Threw Bottle At Car, Pulled Knife On Victim

Police are seeking to locate the suspect who got into an argument in a Stafford Sheetz parking lot, officials said.

Sometime before 7 p.m. on August 6, a victim was driving on Kings Highway, when the suspect threw a bottle at their car, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office reported.

The suspect and victim pulled into a nearby restaurant parking lot, where they got into an argument and the suspect pulled out a knife, officials said.

Police said the victim drove away until they realized the suspect was following close behind.

The two got out of their vehicles to chat again and the suspect pulled out a machete, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a tattooed, skinny white male in his 20's, who was driving a Dodge Ram four-door pickup with no back bumper, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

