Passenger Shot In Leg As Gunfire Hits Car: Manassas City Police

A late night shooting in Manassas ended with a passenger of a car getting shot in the leg, police said.

At around midnight on September 15, an individual, standing in a group of men, shot at the victims' car while they were driving near the 9000 block of Bonham Circle, according to the Manassas City Police Department.

The passenger of the car was hit in the leg by the gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Manassas City police said they hope residents in the area will check their security cameras for any footage of the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact law enforcement at 703-257-8000.

