Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Old Farmer's Almanac Releases Outlook For Winter In Northeast
Police & Fire

One Crime After Another: Stafford Woman Steals Car, Assaults Officer

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Charmece Morrison
Charmece Morrison Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A Stafford woman was taken into custody for multiple crimes starting with a stolen car, police said.

Just before midnight on August 24, 42-year-old Charmece Morrison was recklessly driving a black sedan, swerving in and out of lanes, and driving on the opposite side of the road with severe damage to the car, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

After Morrison initially ignored the reporting officer's commands to stop her car, law enforcement was able to handcuff her while completing some relevant paperwork, officials said.

Morrison broke out of the handcuff and proceeded to assault the officer with her free hand, authorities said.

Despite being screamed at and hit, the officer was unharmed, police reported.

Morrison was charged with  grand larceny, driving under the influence, driving without a license, refusal, among many other related offenses, law enforcement said. 

She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until she was able to participate in a bond hearing, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.