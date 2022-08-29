One Crime After Another: Stafford Woman Steals Car, Assaults Officer

A Stafford woman was taken into custody for multiple crimes starting with a stolen car, police said.

Just before midnight on August 24, 42-year-old Charmece Morrison was recklessly driving a black sedan, swerving in and out of lanes, and driving on the opposite side of the road with severe damage to the car, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

After Morrison initially ignored the reporting officer's commands to stop her car, law enforcement was able to handcuff her while completing some relevant paperwork, officials said.

Morrison broke out of the handcuff and proceeded to assault the officer with her free hand, authorities said.

Despite being screamed at and hit, the officer was unharmed, police reported.

Morrison was charged with grand larceny, driving under the influence, driving without a license, refusal, among many other related offenses, law enforcement said.

She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until she was able to participate in a bond hearing, officials said.

