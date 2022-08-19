Norfolk Police Investigate Two Unrelated Fatal Shootings In Same Afternoon

Norfolk police are investigating two shootings that they believe were unrelated, from the same afternoon, officials said.

At around 2:55 p.m., on August 18, police responded to the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Granby Street, where they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police said another male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the same day, shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported to the 7400 block of Fenner Street regarding a residence shooting, authorities said.

Law enforcement found five people suffering gunshot wounds, two were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and three were pronounced dead at the scene, officials reported.

Norfolk police said they do not believe the shootings were related and continue to investigate both incidents.

Anyone with information should contact police at 757-664-7000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.