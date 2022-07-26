Norfolk 9-Time Convicted Felon Sentenced For Drug, Gun Charges: DOJ

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple gun and drug charges, federal officials reported.

Demetrius McGregor, 37, was sentenced on July 25 after his 2017 arrest in front of his Norfolk apartment, for his involvement in a suspected murder, according to the Department of Justice.

McGregor is no stranger to law enforcement, as he had been convicted nine times before this, for malicious and unlawful wounding, attempted robbery, and other related offenses, officials said.

When police arrested McGregor back in 2017, they recovered a loaded Sig Sauer handgun from his waistband, authorities said.

As they investigated the apartment McGregor shared with his mother, police also found 18 bags of cocaine, two assault rifles along large-capacity magazines and ammunition, as well as multiple digital scales, federal officials said.

The charges that amounted to McGregor's recent 30-year sentence included felon in possession of a firearm, possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, and other related charges, prosecutors reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.