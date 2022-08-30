Contact Us
Police & Fire

No One Injured After Shooting On DC-295 That Involved Off-Duty FBI Officer

AJ Goldbloom
AJ Goldbloom
Police Lights
Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

An off-duty FBI officer was involved in a shooting on DC-295, NBC4 Washington reported.

Although the incident took place at around 1:30 p.m. on August 27, a call  came to law enforcement for a shooting at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, the website said. 

There was no reason given as a motive for the shooting and no injuries were reported, NBC4 Washington said.

Click here for the full details from NBC4 Washington's story. 

