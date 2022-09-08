Missing Haymarket Woman Found Dead In Hotel, Left Concerning Letter Behind

Prince William County police are investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman. After Debbie Ullah disappeared on August 8, her family found a concerning letter she had left behind and they alerted police, the Prince William County Police Department said.

An extensive search for Ullah was unsuccessful until police searched a hotel where she had recently rented a room, authorities said.

There, they found Ullah unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials reported.

Police said there is no foul play concerning her death at this time and their investigation is ongoing.

