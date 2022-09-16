Missing Child From Fairfax Could Be In Danger: Police

Fairfax County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old, officials said.

Tristan Harris was last seen on September 15, at around 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of Persimmon Circle, according to Fairfax County police.

He is 5'2, 160 pounds, and was last wearing a pink and white shirt, with dark pants and a black backpack, before he went missing, authorities reported.

Harris is considered endangered because he is only 11 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at 703-691-2131.

