Manassas Man Behind Bars For Sexual Assault Of Young Relative: Police

A Manassas man was recently arrested in connection to the sexual assault of his juvenile family member back in 2020, police said.

Cruz Sanchez, 43, sexually assaulted the victim, who was between the ages of 11 and 12 at the time, in a Manassas home sometime during 2020, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The juvenile told another family member, who contacted police to report Cruz's crime, officials said.

Cruz was taken into custody on Sept. 27, 2022 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, authorities reported.

Police said he had a pending court date. No bond information was available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.