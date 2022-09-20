Man Who Molested VA Boy Offered Plea Deal, Victim's Mom Blames Prosecutors: Reports

A Virginia mom is blaming prosecutors, who missed crucial court deadlines, for the release of the man who allegedly molested her son, NBC4 Washington said.

In 2021, Fairfax County police arrested Ronnie Reel for sodomy and aggravated sexual battery, after an 11-year-old told his parents that Reel took advantage of him, the website.

The prosecutors missed a deadline in April to turn in evidence that could solidify Reel's guilt. The victim's mother is now gravely concerned that Reel could harm other children; the case fell apart and Reel became able to pursue a lesser plea agreement than his original charges, NBC4 reported.

