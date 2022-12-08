Lorton 20-Year-Old Turns Herself In After Single-Car Crash Kills Her Passenger

On August 11, a Lorton 20-year-old turned herself into police after she caused a single-car accident while under the influence back in May, police said.

Sara Flores was driving her 2005 Toyota traveling on Manchester Boulevard near Silver Lakes Boulevard, when she veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, according to Fairfax County police.

The front passenger, Danight Girmay, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Flores and two backseat passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, officials reported.

Flores turned herself in, after police obtained her warrant for involuntary vehicular manslaughter, and was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond, authorities said.

