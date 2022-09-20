Loaded Gun At Norfolk Airport, Man May Face Criminal Charges: TSA

TSA officers recently caught a man with a loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport, officials reported.

On Sept. 16, an Oklahoma resident was going through the airport's security checkpoint, when his bag set off an alarm in the X-ray machine, according to TSA.

Law enforcement searched the bag and confiscated a loaded 9mm handgun with five bullets inside, authorities said.

The man was cited on a weapons violation, but he could face criminal charges from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, officials said.

TSA said individuals may travel with firearms, as long as they are in checked baggages only.

