Kidnapping Scare: Stafford Police Respond To Fake Extortion Threats

Stafford police investigated a fake extortion threat about a child in a local school, officials said.

At around 1:15 p.m. on August 24, officials responded to Anne Moncure Elementary School after they received a call about of a kidnapped child, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

A parent allegedly got word that their child was kidnapped and that they would need to pay the suspect to get their child back, authorities said.

The child was safe in school and police confirmed threats were a scam, officials reported.

