Police & Fire

'InCATpacitated": Stafford Police, Animal Rescue Save Cat Stuck In Storm Drain

AJ Goldbloom
'Storm' the Stuck Cat
'Storm' the Stuck Cat Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Stafford police and local animal rescue officials rescued a cat stuck in a storm drain, authorities said.

Officers received a call on August 10 about a cat wedged in a Devon Green storm drain and were unable to free him on their own, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Crew members from Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital came to the rescue to save the cat, now called 'Storm', and ensure he was unharmed, officials said.

'Storm' was resting at their shelter awaiting his owner, Stafford police said.

