Identity Crisis: Stafford Man Arrested For Impersonating Police Officer

A Stafford man was arrested for pretending to be a law enforcement officer, officials said.

On August 26, an officer responded to a leasing office on Green Tree Road, where he learned that 38-year-old Tyrone Tutson illegally dodged an eviction notice, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When he was served the notice, Tutson allegedly claimed he was a detective with the Department of Justice and served the office nine unlawful detainers, police said.

Law enforcement officers found the suspect and questioned him, to which Tutson said he legally printed the documents at a library, officials reported.

Tutson told officers that because of his status with the DOJ, he had jurisdiction over the Sheriff's Office and he was able to sign the documents he printed because of his credentials, authorities said.

When Tutson offered to show the sheriffs his credentials, they discovered he was a sales representative for the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and even that status expired in 2009, police said.

Even further, law enforcement discovered Tutson had also impersonated the police in an earlier altercation with another resident in his complex, officials said.

Tutson was charged with uttering and impersonation, and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 bond, authorities reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.