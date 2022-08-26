Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

House Fire Displaces 7 Adults, 7 Children In Prince William County

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the House Fire
Scene of the House Fire Photo Credit: Prince William County Fire and Rescue System's Facebook Page

A house fire in Prince William County caused extensive damage and displaced 14 people, fire officials said.

Just after 1 a.m. on August 25, firefighters responded to a home in the 13000 block of Langstone Drive to put out a fire in the back of the residence, according to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but a neighboring home sustained radiant heat damage, police said.

The seven adults and seven children who displaced by the fire were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire crews reported substantial damage to the home and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.