House Fire Displaces 7 Adults, 7 Children In Prince William County

A house fire in Prince William County caused extensive damage and displaced 14 people, fire officials said.

Just after 1 a.m. on August 25, firefighters responded to a home in the 13000 block of Langstone Drive to put out a fire in the back of the residence, according to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but a neighboring home sustained radiant heat damage, police said.

The seven adults and seven children who displaced by the fire were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire crews reported substantial damage to the home and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

