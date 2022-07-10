Contact Us
Police & Fire

Hampton University Prays For 2 Students After Serious Plane Crash: Reports

AJ Goldbloom
Hampton University
Hampton University Photo Credit: Hampton University's Instagram Page

Hampton University cancelled classes on Friday, Oct. 7, in light of "two unfortunate incidents", WAVY.com reported

The school did not specify the two incidents, but two students were seriously injured in a Newport News plane crash on Oct. 6. The students' flight instructor did not survive, the website said.

Hampton University hosted a prayer service Friday morning for all students and faculty members, WAVY.com said.

