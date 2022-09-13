Contact Us
Breaking News: Virginia Dad, Maryland Man Killed In Pennsylvania Crash Involving Stolen Delaware Car
Fredericksburg Man Threatens Victim With Gun In Road Rage Incident

AJ Goldbloom
Kelby Wilkerson
Kelby Wilkerson Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

A Fredericksburg man was arrested after he threatened a victim with a gun during a road rage incident, police said.

On September 12, at around 7 p.m., Kelby Wilkerson, 45, and a 22-year-old man were in a road rage incident on Dumfries Road, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

When both parties were stopped at an intersection, Wilkerson got out of his car and approached the victim with a gun, authorities reported.

The victim was able to leave the scene before any shots were fired, officials said.

No one was harmed during the incident, but Wilkerson was charged with brandishing and had a pending court date, law enforcement said.

He was held on a $2,000 secured bond, police said. 

