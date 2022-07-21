Contact Us
Breaking News: President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19
Police & Fire

Fredericksburg Man Breaks Into Homes, Threatens To Bomb, Burn Them Down: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Stephen Brown
Stephen Brown Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

A Fredericksburg man was arrested for breaking into residents' homes and threatening them, police said.

Stephen Brown, 35, broke into a home on July 20 and turned over the resident's room, Stafford County Police said.

Brown then went to another house and made threats to the resident inside, like "I'll burn this house to the ground.", officials reported. 

Police said Brown tore up the front yard of one of the homes and told a resident he left a bomb in the first victim's bedroom. 

When he left the area, he tried to run over the victims with his car, before an officer pulled him over and arrested him, officials said. 

Brown was charged with entering a property to damage, threats to a bomb, and the related offenses, police reported. 

He also had an active misdemeanor assault warrant and two emergency protective orders that needed to be served, according to police.

Brown was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, officials said. 

