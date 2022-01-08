Former VA Beach Teacher Dealt Max Sentence For Sexually Assaulting Student

A former Ocean Lakes high school teacher was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, August 1, after he sexually assaulted an exchange student, officials said.

Robert Weisenbeck, 55, pled guilty to charges on March 30 for sexually assaulting the female foreign exchange student he was the host father of, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement said Weisenbeck assaulted the minor multiple times in his vehicle and his home between June 2016 and July 2016.

The victim went back to her home country and reported the incidents to Virginia Beach authorities years later, officials said.

When detectives first interviewed Weisenbeck in 2021, he admitted to touching the victim inappropriately, the Attorney's Office said.

The victim flew from Europe to testify at his trial, where he was then given the maximum prison sentence of five years, officials reported.

Weisenbeck will also have to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment, law enforcement said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.