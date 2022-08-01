Former Charlottesville Nurse Pleads Guilty To Drug Fraud Charges: DOJ

A woman who formerly worked at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville as a nurse has pled guilty to drug fraud charges, federal officials said.

On July 25, Angelica Franklin, 36, of Chesterfield admitted that a month after starting work in the hospital in 2021, she entered fraudulent orders for fentanyl and hydromorphone into the hospital's electronic records, according to the Department of Justice.

Pretending as if physicians actually ordered the controlled substances, Franklin then obtained the drugs, but never administered them to any patients, officials said.

Within this trial, Franklin also admitted to unlawfully obtaining a multitude of controlled substances from Stony Point Surgery Center, Vibra Hospital, and The Laurels of Willow Creek, as well, law enforcement reported.

Federal officials said within all of Franklin's crimes, she obtained approximately 4,450 mcg of fentanyl, 80 mg of hydromorphone, 3,600 mg of oxycodone, and 14 mg of alprazolam.

With her court date set for November 10, a federal district judge will determine Franklin's sentence within a maximum penalty of four years, officials said.

