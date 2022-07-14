Fire Sprinklers Save Dog From Fairfax Blaze

Two sprinkler heads extinguished an apartment fire in Fairfax and spared a dog’s life on Wednesday, July 13.

Fire officials responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Rolling Fork Circle and saw smoke coming from one of the units, the Fairfax County Fire Department said.

The dog was the only occupant of the unit at the time of the fire, but was unharmed due to the fire sprinklers going off just in time, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished by the time officials assessed the scene and no apartment occupants or firefighters were harmed, officials reported.

Fire investigators determined that the fire, which started from combustible items near an electric stove, was accidental.

The two occupants displaced by the fire face around $37,500 worth of damages, but were offered assistance by the Red Cross, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.