Fairfax Suspect Left Threatening Note After Robbing Local Bank (DEVELOPING)

A woman allegedly robbed a PNC Bank in Fairfax on Monday, August 15, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The suspect was described as a black female, with red hair and black tips, wearing gray scrubs and a crossbody bag, reports said.

She reportedly fled on foot after robbing the bank and left a note implying there was an explosive device nearby, unconfirmed reports said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

