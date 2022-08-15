Contact Us
Fairfax Suspect Left Threatening Note After Robbing Local Bank (DEVELOPING)

AJ Goldbloom
Fairfax County PD
Fairfax County PD Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

A woman allegedly robbed a PNC Bank in Fairfax on Monday, August 15, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The suspect was described as a black female, with red hair and black tips, wearing gray scrubs and a crossbody bag, reports said.

She reportedly fled on foot after robbing the bank and left a note implying there was an explosive device nearby, unconfirmed reports said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates. 

