Firefighters from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue team saved an adorable white kitten from a local storm drain on Tuesday, August 16, officials said.

Crew members located the trapped kitten from a storm drain and sprung into action to save it, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The kitten was taken to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter for eventual adoption, authorities said.

