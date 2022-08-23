Fairfax Police Nab Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Victim At Knifepoint

A man is in custody in relation to a Reston sexual assault incident involving a knife, police said.

At around 11:50 p.m. on August 21, officers responded to the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane, where they discovered a female victim woke up to a man in her apartment, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The suspect threatened the victim at knifepoint and proceeded to sexually assault her, officials reported.

He was described as a thin black male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and gloves, authorities said.

Police have a suspect in custody and will reportedly release more information on August 23, officials said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

