Police & Fire

Dulles Airport Officers Seize Over $95K In Unreported Currency From Travelers

AJ Goldbloom
Foreign Currency
Foreign Currency Photo Credit: Pixabay/baona

Custom and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport seized over $95,000 from recent travelers, officials said.

Airport officials stopped a couple headed to Lebanon who surrendered over $29,000 in unauthorized currency on July 21, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

They then recovered $32,000 of unauthorized currency from a family going to Nepal on July 26, authorities reported.

On July 31, a South Korean family surrendered over $34,000 to officers upon arrival from South Korea, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that more currency was discovered when officers examined the families' bags, before they let the individuals continue to their destinations.

Although there is no limit to the amount of foreign currency travelers can bring to and from the U.S., travelers must report all currency of $10,000 or more to airport officials, authorities said.

The airport officials said punishments for this crime can range from vacation interruptions, to seizure of all currency, to criminal protection for bulk currency smuggling.

