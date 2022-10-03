Drunk Driver Tried To Pull Gun On Stafford County Officer: Police

An armed drunk driver recently faced off with a Stafford County officer, police said.

In the evening of Oct. 1, an officer noticed a Lincoln truck swerving lanes near Merryview Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When the officer attempted to pull the driver over, the suspect ignored the officer's commands and continued to drive around, officials said.

The suspect, Robert Williams, eventually pulled into a nearby parking spot and when the officer tried to arrest him, Williams reached for the gun tucked in his waistband, reports said.

After a continuous struggle between police and Williams, the suspect was eventually arrested, officials said.

The 41-year-old was charged with DUI, obstruction of justice, eluding, refusal, carrying a concealed weapon and the traffic lane violation, authorities said.

Williams was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and his handgun was confiscated, police reported.

