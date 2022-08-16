Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Death Investigation Begins After Body Discovered In Prince William County

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Facebook

Prince William County police have begun a death investigation after a body was found near a local trash compactor, officials said. 

At around 6 p.m. on August 13, officers responded to an empty commercial building in Woodbridge, where they found a dead body behind the building near a trash compactor, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The body, which was in a decomposed state, was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death and identity, authorities reported.

Police said there is no current threat to the community concerning this death and that more relevant information will be released once the next-of-kin is notified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.