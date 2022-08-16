Death Investigation Begins After Body Discovered In Prince William County

Prince William County police have begun a death investigation after a body was found near a local trash compactor, officials said.

At around 6 p.m. on August 13, officers responded to an empty commercial building in Woodbridge, where they found a dead body behind the building near a trash compactor, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The body, which was in a decomposed state, was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death and identity, authorities reported.

Police said there is no current threat to the community concerning this death and that more relevant information will be released once the next-of-kin is notified.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.