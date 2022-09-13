DC Restaurant Chef Arrested For Stabbing Victim: Police

A D.C. man was arrested in an early morning stabbing incident on Tuesday, September 13, police said.

At 1:10 a.m., 31-year-old Jeremiah Israel approached the victim in the 2400 Block of 18th Street and stabbed them, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Israel continued to assault the victim before fleeing the scene and the victim was later taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Israel is apparently the head chef at District Jerk in D.C., according to his Facebook page.

Following the incident, he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident could receive a reward of up to $10,000 and should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.