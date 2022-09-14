Contact Us
DC Police Release Video Footage Of Homicide Suspect

AJ Goldbloom
AJ Goldbloom
Surveillance Footage of Suspect in Recent DC Homicide
Surveillance Footage of Suspect in Recent DC Homicide Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

D.C. police released surveillance footage of the suspect in a an investigation into a recent homicide, officials said.

Just after 4 a.m. on September 11, police arrived at the scene in the 700 block of T Street after they received reports of gunshot sounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at he scene, authorities said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who has information on the suspect's identity and his vehicle, law enforcement said. 

Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099.

