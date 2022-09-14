DC Police Release Video Footage Of Homicide Suspect

D.C. police released surveillance footage of the suspect in a an investigation into a recent homicide, officials said.

Just after 4 a.m. on September 11, police arrived at the scene in the 700 block of T Street after they received reports of gunshot sounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at he scene, authorities said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who has information on the suspect's identity and his vehicle, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099.

