DC Homicide Suspect In Custody Four Months Later : Police

A 31-year-old D.C. resident was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22, in connection to a homicide that happened four months ago, police said.

In the afternoon of May 6, police responded to the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, where they found 32-year-old Rashad Davis, shot to death, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

After a few months of investigation, officers arrested 31-year-old Marcus Barringer for second degree murder while armed, authorities reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.