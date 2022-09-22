Contact Us
DC Homicide Suspect In Custody Four Months Later : Police

AJ Goldbloom
Rashad Davis
Rashad Davis Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

A 31-year-old D.C. resident was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22, in connection to a homicide that happened four months ago, police said. 

In the afternoon of May 6, police responded to the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, where they found 32-year-old Rashad Davis, shot to death, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

After a few months of investigation, officers arrested 31-year-old Marcus Barringer for second degree murder while armed, authorities reported.

