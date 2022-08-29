Convicted Felon, 21, Arrested For Shooting Woman In Alexandria

Alexandria police arrested a 21-year-old after he recently shot a woman, officials said.

At around 8:20 p.m. on August 27, officers responded to the 700 block of North Fayette Street, where an innocent bystander was shot in the lower body, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The 38-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was expected to recover, authorities said.

The suspect, Tykeece Simms, was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, police reported.

He was held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, officials said.

