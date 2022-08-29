Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Convicted Felon, 21, Arrested For Shooting Woman In Alexandria

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

Alexandria police arrested a 21-year-old after he recently shot a woman, officials said.

At around 8:20 p.m. on August 27, officers responded to the 700 block of North Fayette Street, where an innocent bystander was shot in the lower body, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The 38-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was expected to recover, authorities said.

The suspect, Tykeece Simms, was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, police reported.

He was held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.