Child Pornography Found In Stafford Man's Home: Police

Stafford police have arrested a man after they found child pornography in his home, officials said.

On August 24, deputies searched the home of 50-year-old Jonathan Davis, after receiving tips that possible child pornography was being uploaded by Davis' IP address, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Police confiscated 200 gigabytes of child pornography from Davis' residence and took him into custody, authorities reported.

On September 9, he was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and ten counts of reproduction of child pornography, officials said.

Police announced that he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

