Chesterfield Man Murdered Woman While Their One-Year-Old Was Home: Police

Trevon Vanzant
Trevon Vanzant

Stafford police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a woman during a dispute, officials said.

On August 23, just before 2 p.m., officers arrived at a residence on Crescent Valley Drive, where they found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson with a gunshot wound, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

The suspect, 21-year-old Trevon Vanzant, and Henderson are parents to a one-year-old, who was in the home, along with another relative, at the time of the shooting, police said.

Both the child and the other present family member were unharmed, officials said.

Vanzant was charged second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, law enforcement reported.

Police said he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

