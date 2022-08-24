Bristow 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In DC, Police Seek Suspect

D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a Bristow resident, officials said.

Sometime around 2 a.m. on August 24, police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Florida Avenue and discovered a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The male victim, 25-year-old Ahmad Clark, was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information on the suspect or any details on the incident.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.