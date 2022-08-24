Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Bristow 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In DC, Police Seek Suspect

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Ahmad Clark
Ahmad Clark Photo Credit: Ahmad Clark's Facebook Page

D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a Bristow resident, officials said.

Sometime around 2 a.m. on August 24, police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Florida Avenue and discovered a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The male victim, 25-year-old Ahmad Clark, was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information on the suspect or any details on the incident.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.