Animal Lovers Beware Of Petersburg Donation Scam On Facebook

Petersburg Animal Care and Control Center recently discovered a scam was going on involving animal care donations, officials said.

A Facebook page, "Help the Petersburg Animals" is soliciting money from people and posting pets online that are not currently up for adoption in the Petersburg adoption facility, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

The Animal Care and Control Center, which does not ask for donations online, is not affiliated with this Facebook Page, officials said.

The facility and police remind Petersburg residents they can only donate in the shelter, authorities said.

If anyone has information about the fraudulent donations page, please contact police at 804-861-1212.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.