Alexandria Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition: Police

Josh Lanier
Alexandria Police Department
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

Alexandria police are investigating a shooting on Thursday evening, July 7, that left one man seriously injured. Investigators are asking for the public's help to figure out what happened. 

Shots rang out just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Patrick Street, police said. One man was shot in the leg, and responders rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Officials are not sure what started the altercation. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Alexandria police Detective Stephen Riley at 703-746-6225 or at Stephen.Riley@alexandriava.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 703-746-4444. 

