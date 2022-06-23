29-Year-Old Alexandria Martial Arts Teacher Charged With Raping Child: Police

Alexandria police say a 29-year-old Taekwondo teacher raped a child who is under 13 years old.

Trulynd Hall was arrested earlier this week and charged with rape, the Alexandria Police Department said. He is being held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center without bond, police said.

Investigators say Hall taught Taekwondo classes and other youth programs across northern Virginia. They did not say if the victim was a student. But they did ask if anyone has information about any alleged previous inappropriate contact between Hall and a child to contact Detective Jennifer Kay at 703-746-6263 or Jennifer.Kay@AlexandriaVA.gov.

Police did not release the say where he worked.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.