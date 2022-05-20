Contact Us
1 Killed In Southeast DC Triple Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Metropolitan Police
Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

One person has died in a triple shooting in Southeast Washington DC, authorities said.

David Christian Spencer Jr, 41, was the sole fatality of the shooting that occurred in the 1500 block fo V Street, Southeast just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, Metropolitan Police said. 

The other two victims with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to local hospitals for treatment as well, police added. Spencer's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office for evaluation. 

Police are now offering $25,000 to anyone with information relevant to the investigation. People can contact police at 202-727-9099 text the department's tip line at 50411.

