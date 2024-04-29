Keban Isaias Perez has been identified as the person found dead in the river in the 4100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue on Wednesday, April 24, authorities announced on Monday.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue near Four Mile Park around 1:30 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department said.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the ID on Monday, though the exact cause and manner of death are still undetermined pending further forensic testing, officials said.

