Heavy Rain Fog/Mist and Breezy 56°

SHARE

Officials ID VA Man Killed In Massachusetts Car Crash

Authorities released the identity of the 21-year-old Virginia man killed in a single-vehicle car crash Thursday, April 27, when the car he was riding in slammed into a tree. 

Police identified the 21-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle car crash Thursday, April 27, as Kenny Rivera-Lopez of Martinsville, Virginia. The 19-year-old Chicopee driver remained in the hospital on Friday.
Police identified the 21-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle car crash Thursday, April 27, as Kenny Rivera-Lopez of Martinsville, Virginia. The 19-year-old Chicopee driver remained in the hospital on Friday. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/South Hadley Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Kenny Rivera-Lopez, of Martinsville, was a passenger in a Honda Civic that crossed the center line along River Lodge Road around 8 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney in Massachusetts said. 

The driver, a 19-year-old Chicopee, Massachusetts man, remained at Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. 

The driver pulled himself out of the wreckage, but South Hadley firefighters had to cut Rivera-Lopez from the car. Both were taken to Baystate, where Rivera-Lopez later died, the prosecutor's office said.

Police are investigating what caused the car to veer off the road, but officers believe speed may have been a factor, Massachusetts State Police announced Friday. Though, no official determination has been finalized. 

South Hadley police and state troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE