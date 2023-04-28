Officials ID VA Man Killed In Massachusetts Car Crash

Kenny Rivera-Lopez, of Martinsville, was a passenger in a Honda Civic that crossed the center line along River Lodge Road around 8 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney in Massachusetts said.

The driver, a 19-year-old Chicopee, Massachusetts man, remained at Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver pulled himself out of the wreckage, but South Hadley firefighters had to cut Rivera-Lopez from the car. Both were taken to Baystate, where Rivera-Lopez later died, the prosecutor's office said.

Police are investigating what caused the car to veer off the road, but officers believe speed may have been a factor, Massachusetts State Police announced Friday. Though, no official determination has been finalized.

South Hadley police and state troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

