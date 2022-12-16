Police Chief Joe Carey Dies In Virginia Crash

A police chief in Virginia was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while on the job late Friday, Dec. 16.

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was struck and on US Route 58 near the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties, officials confirmed.

“Police Chief Joe Carey was struck and killed while on duty tonight," a spokesperson for the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media. “Please keep the people of Brodnax in your thoughts and prayers and the officers and dispatch.”

According to the South Hill Enterprise, Carey was attempting to rescue a dog who was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash led to complete lane closures on US 58 as police investigated the incident.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Town of Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey,” officials from the South Boston Police Department posted online. “Joe was no stranger to law enforcement officers around southern Virginia as he served his chosen badge for many decades.

“No matter the issue, Joe always offered his help and showed how much he cared for the people of his community,’ they added. "God Bless Chief Carey, the Town of Brodnax, and his family.”

