Young DC Resident Has Severe Brain Hemorrhage After Arizona Car Accident

D.C. resident Ana Belem was visiting family in Tucson when her life changed in one moment.

"One night on her way home, an alleged impaired driver ran a red light and T-boned Ana on the driver's side of her car. It sent the car into a house, fracturing her hip and giving her a severe brain hemorrhage."

Belem's cousin, Dazia Paredes, took to a GoFundMe page to recount the horrific event that left Belem in need of life-saving medical procedures.

Belem has already had a craniotomy, a serious brain surgery, but is still unconscious, Paredes wrote.

The driver who hit Belem's car was allegedly drunk while behind the wheel, according to Belem's fundraising page.

"[Belem] always has so much love to give, and we want to return the favor to her."

Belem, who will face many medical expenses from this accident, is uninsured, and the family is hoping to raise money to alleviate her financial burdens, Paredes said.

The GoFundMe page had raised $27,322 of their $20,000 goal by August 15.

