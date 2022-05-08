With School Year Coming, Mom Still Outraged Over Past Fairfax Masking Rules

A Springfield mother awaits the result of her sons' suspension appeals, as a part of her fight against the masking policy in Fairfax schools, according to New York Post.

Stephanie Lundquist-Arora’s two younger sons were suspended for 15 days in January from Hunt Valley Elementary School, after they showed up to class without masks, reports said.

Her older son was also suspended from his middle school, all schools citing that the boys' lack of facial coverings went against student dress code, New York Post said.

Lundquist-Arora said she and other parents are ready to fight the Fairfax Public School System for what she believed was a ridiculous punishment, New York Post reported.

"In reality, [her older son] is a conscientious, straight-A student who has never been in trouble other than for these politically-charged ‘dress code’ violations.”

The mother had also recently fought another school system rule that punishes students for "maliciously misgendering" their classmates, New York Post said.

Click here for the full story from New York Post.

