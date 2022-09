The adorable new siamang at the Virginia Zoo now has a name, the zoo announced.

The Virginia Zoo said the winner of a two-week auction got to choose the 10-week-old baby's name and picked... Lovejoy!

The name was dedicated to Dr. Thomas E. Lovejoy, who coined the term 'biodiversity' and passed away last year, the zoo's website said.

Click here to read more about the zoo's precious new addition, Lovejoy.

