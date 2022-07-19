Virginia Tech Med School Student Battles Cancer With Help From Friend

Hirad Khoshravesh might not have biological family in the United States, but it's clear his peers consider him as such.

The Virginia Tech Ph.D. student has a reoccurrence of nasopharyngeal carcinoma, which is a cancer in the back of the nose, that has spread throughout his body, his friend Shiva Ghasemi said.

Ghasemi is urging those who have met Khoshravesh and those who just want to help, to donate to his GoFundMe to alleviate upcoming medical expenses.

Khoshravesh currently has very few acquaintances in Blacksburg where he studies Engineering Mechanics, being that this past semester was his first at Virginia Tech, according to a GoFundMe page for him.

Ghasemi said Khoshravesh has a 25% survival rate with the immune therapy he needs. That is why she is rallying the community to support Khoshravesh during his time of need.

The GoFundMe page has already received over 3,000 donations, raising $109,742 of the $200,000 goal in one day alone. Click here to donate.

